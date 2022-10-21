How safe do you feel in your community? Residents weigh in amid upswing in larceny and home invasion

- Advertisement -

By Makeida Antonio

Local residents have been weighing in on security following an upward trend in incidents of theft and home invasion across Antigua.

Public Safety Minister Steadroy Benajmin told Observer this week that his office takes this threat to national security seriously and warned perpetrators that action will be brought against them once caught engaging in such activity.

Benjamin urged vigilance in communities, and for individuals to be cautious by locking their doors and being aware of their surroundings.

Observer asked several residents how safe they feel where they reside, and what are some of the things they do to ensure they remain safe and secure with life and property.

Gertrude Simon of Bolans told Observer that most people know each other in her village, so she feels safe as a result. She highlighted that increased police patrols could help citizens feel more secure in their homes.

“We should have police patrols in the villages, especially at night. Unless somebody calls the police for something, then you may see them, but just patrolling would be good,” Simon suggested.

Another Bolans resident and business owner, who did not wish to be named, said he keeps safe by practicing proper due diligence such as making sure that his home is properly secured to prevent intruders from gaining access to his property.

Austin L Hosford has lived in Bethesda for over 40 years. He advised fellow residents to keep abreast of current affairs, cooperate with law enforcement, and get involved in the community by joining the church, for example.

Armstrong Road, Gray’s Farm resident, Lornette Charles, spoke to Observer about safety while dicing golden apples for a sugarless local juice at her stall on High Street. She said she was preparing for her booth at the Independence Day food fair.

Charles believes that intruders often stay in the shadows, observing people’s day-to-day movements before pouncing when one least expects it. She added that even if one takes measures such as having a dog, individuals with ill intentions may kill the pet. She advised residents that if criminals ask for valuable possessions such as money, to give it up and hope to live to see another day.

“What more can you do?” Charles remarked.

Owen Jacobs of Potters Village said he feels safe where he resides, and when he is out and about, because he has maintained solid relationships with those around him. As a result, he said he does not fear anyone as nobody has ever made him feel in danger. He also encouraged men to play an active role in the community and safeguard their households.

“Men really are the protectors of the home. There are too many homes with broken families. Most men leave the children, but it’s not all the time the men are to blame,” Jacobs commented.

Police PRO Inspector Frankie Thomas confirmed there had been a recent increase in larceny and home invasions although he did not have official stats to hand. He said that lawmen encourage and support community watch group initiatives as they help fight crime, when asked how closely the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda works alongside such organisations.

Thomas observed, however, that these community groups may not be as dominant as they used to be. The inspector said that the force will always take advantage of positive interactions with the public through neighbourhood watches.

“It would be welcomed if more neighbourhood watch groups were created in more communities across the country to help deter criminal elements from settling in some of these areas that appear to be more targeted,” he added.