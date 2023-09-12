Hospitality Training Institute sees 40 percent surge in admissions  

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute (ABHTI) has welcomed its newest cohort of students, marking a significant increase of over 40 percent in admissions compared to the previous year.

This growth reaffirms ABHTI’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of hospitality and tourism professionals, a release said.

The first day of class commenced on Monday, with more than 80 students ready to embark on their educational journey. They will pursue studies in a diverse range of programmes, including Culinary Arts, Hospitality Management, Tourism Management, Front Office and Restaurant Operations, and Basic Cookery.

To welcome the incoming students and prepare them for the opportunities ahead, ABHTI organised a week of orientation activities from September 4-8.

The new students have been enjoying a host of orientation activities

This comprehensive orientation introduced students to various facets of the industry, ensuring they start their educational experience on a strong footing. The activities included an official welcome ceremony, an industry trade fair, an island tour, and a memorable closing cocktail event.

Chairperson of the ABHTI Board of Directors Shirlene Nibbs said, “We are elated with the response to orientation week and particularly pleased with the substantial increase in our student body.

“This reflects our commitment to excellence, approach of inclusion, collaboration coupled with dedication and hard work of the ABHTI team of professionals.”

The incoming students will embark on their educational journey with the prospect of completing their studies in two years for those pursuing associate degrees, and one year for those enrolled in certificate programmes.