Hole In One: Golfer Sabienea Wilson Gets Rookie Of The Week Award

By Neto Baptiste

National women’s golfer Sabienea Wilson continues to make a positive impact in her freshman year at the Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

Wilson, who a little over two weeks ago, amassed a score of 78 to help her team to an overall score of 361 to set a new school record just three years into their new golf programme, has been named rookie of the week for her performance last week at another tournament.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Wilson said the hard work of local coach Marlon George has prepared her for the college circuit.

“He more or less taught us so that we could adapt to any condition, but what Cedar Valley has provided is a foundation to expect anything, so when I go out into some of the conditions on the other golf courses I am already accustomed to playing under whatever conditions; so that is something that is really helpful. Whether the conditions are wet or dry at Cedar Valley, you have to play so if the conditions are better where I am then it is easier in some cases to get along. We may not have the same climate and that is one of the biggest differences but the curse conditions are fairly favourable,” she said.

Wilson won the award after she shot an 83 at the Saint Vincent Fall Invitational last Tuesday to finish as the runner-up in the 35-competitor field. The Antiguan’s performance helped Geneva College earn a second place finish at the five-team event held Arnold Palmer’s Latrobe Country Club.

The golfer is not surprised by her performances thus far.

“I wouldn’t say that I am surprised at my achievement because it is more or less outcome of working hard and in terms of what’s next for me, I just intend to be the best golfer in my conference,” Wilson said.

As for her experience thus far, Wilson said it has been an encouraging process.

“So far, it has been a really welcoming process and after you would have put a certain amount of work in over a period of time and then you are able to see what you have been working towards, that’s really encouraging. I remember my coach would always say that you can’t see the end results now because you are doing it now but you will see it one day and I think that’s where I am right now,” she said.

The 26-year-old Antigua Open reigning champion is presently majoring in Chemical Engineering and minoring in Chemistry at Geneva College.