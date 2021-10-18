1912: Black boxer Jack Johnson arrested for violating the Mann Act for “transporting women across state lines for immoral purposes” due to his relationship with a white woman, Lucille Cameron, allegedly a prostitute. Later, he was convicted by an all-white jury and sentenced to a year in prison.

1953: Willie Thrower becomes 1st black NFL quarterback in modern times

1955: Track & Field names Jesse Owens all-time track athlete

1963: IOC votes Mexico City to host 1968 Olympics

1968: US Olympic Committee suspends Tommie Smith and John Carlos for giving the Black Power salute to protest racism and injustice against African-Americans during Olympic medal ceremony

1974: Chicago Bull Nate Thurmond becomes 1st in NBA to complete a quadruple double-22 pts, 14 rebounds, 13 assists & 12 blocks