1953: Race car driver Tom Cole died at the 24 Hours of Le Mans when he lost control of his Ferrari and crashed into a wooden hut. He was ejected from his car and killed instantly.

1990: NBA Finals: Defending champion Detroit Pistons beat Portland Trail Blazers, 92-90 in game five for back-to-back titles; MVP: Isiah Thomas.

1992: NBA Finals: Chicago Bulls beat Port Trail Blazers, 97-93 in Game 6 for back-to-back titles; MVP: Michael Jordan for second straight year.

1995: 49th NBA Championship: Houston Rockets sweep Orlando Magic in four games.

1998: Michael Jordan scored 45 points and hit the game-winning shot with 5.2 seconds left as the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 87-86 at the Delta Center to win the NBA Finals in six games. The win marked the Bulls’ second three-peat as champions.

2005: Asafa Powell of Jamaica sets a new men’s 100-metre world record of 9.77 at the Athens Olympic Stadium.

2009: NBA Finals: Los Angeles Lakers beat Orlando Magic, 99-86 in game five for franchise’s 15th NBA championship; MVP: Kobe Bryant.