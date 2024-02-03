High Court grants interim injunction against reopening of Sports Bar in Paynters

- Advertisement -

The High Court has granted an urgent interim injunction to prevent the reopening of Galloway’s 8 Ball Sports Bar in Paynters Development.

The injunction was sought by three residents — Jon Whyte, Rose-Ann Kim, and Sylvester Browne — who claimed the operation of the bar and nightclub, near their homes, violated restrictive covenants and could lead to nuisances.

Bar owner Kwame Galloway was prohibited from reopening the business place after his neighbours complained of its operation in a residential area.

They also named Social Security in the legal action as they are the original vendors of the lots, but the governmental body has not participated in the proceedings.

According to Galloway’s neighbours, there is a clause that limits what homeowners can do in the area. They say the operation of the bar and nightclub exposes them to noise and an influx of strangers which may in turn lead to an increase in crime.

The trio claim to have endured noise issues, littering, and unauthorised parking during the previous operation from 2021 to August 2022.

Galloway ceased operating the bar and nightclub after the Development Control Authority (DCA) issued an enforcement notice.

However, Galloway’s attempt to discharge the restrictive covenants through Social Security was settled by a consent order in 2023. Social Security waived the restriction, thereby allowing Galloway to resume operations. The applicants, who were unable to intervene in this decision, fear a resurgence of the nuisances they previously experienced.

But denying the allegations, Galloway insists that there is no noise emanating from his premises. He claims his neighbours have not reported any noise issues to the police or provided evidence of nuisances. Galloway enlisted a sound engineer whose report, submitted as evidence, states that the sound system’s operation at maximum volume would not inconvenience the surroundings.

He argues that the neighbourhood’s character has changed over the past 18 years and it is no longer strictly residential, pointing to the presence of a supermarket, an auto body repair shop, and a block of apartments in the area.

Justice Rene Williams ordered the interim injunction which prevents Galloway from reopening the bar and nightclub until further orders are issued by the court or the final determination of the case has been made.