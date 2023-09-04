High Court dismisses injunction amidst Chief Magistrate case

- Advertisement -

A High Court judge, moments ago, dismissed an injunction filed by Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh against the Judicial and Legal Services Commission as part of her response to disciplinary charges against her.

According to reports, the suspended leader of the magistracy was seeking injunctive relief while pursuing a constitutional claim against the Commission.

To support her case, Walsh has assembled a legal team comprising Kenny Kentish, Wendel Robinson, and Leon ‘Chaku’ Symister.

She apparently contends that her constitutional rights were infringed upon, and she was denied natural justice throughout the disciplinary process.

Her legal team presented arguments for the injunction on Saturday but just this morning the application was dismissed.

This means that the disciplinary matter will proceed and Observer Media has learned that that hearing begins this morning as well.

Walsh was suspended by the Commission on July 20th with full pay until further notice.

This was after she received at least 10 disciplinary charges on July 12th.

The specific details of these allegations remain unclear.