Hermitage win big in Business Football League

The 2017 runners up, Hermitage Bay Strikers recorded a big win over the weekend in the Ministry of Sports Cool and Smooth Business Football league.

Strikers thrashed CHAPA Bulldozers 6-0 in Jennings on Saturday with Rodney Lawrence just missing a hattrick scoring twice for the victors.

Gayon Wright, Ramar Perry, Koslane Rowe and Brandon Emmanuel also scored for Hermitage.

Hermitage now move to the top of the Zone 1 standings with nine points, three points ahead of defending champions, West Indies Oil Company (WIOC).

WIOC who were also in action over the weekend, bounced back from their upsetting defeat to edge out KFC 3-2, at Fort Road.

Jeffrey Skerritt led the champs with two goals while teammate Novel Francis struck home for the third and final goal.

KFC’s Vashawn Jarvis and Shemray Alley were the goal scorers.

In the other matches played that day, General Post Office edged out Ministry of Agriculture 2-1, while Starfish Jolly Beach trounced Sandals 2-0.

AS Bryden suffered yet another loss falling to Dews Vipers 3-1, while APUA Head Office and PWD Hot Miz played to a two-all draw.

Blue Waters Resort and Spa went under to Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority (ABAA) 1-0, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) edged out Rainforest Zipliners 2-1, while APUA Inet held High Ballers Construction to a nil-all draw.

In the final matches of the night, Gail Christian Law Enforcers defeated National Parks 2-0, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) went under to Verandah Resort 1-0, while Curtain Bluff Resorts defeated PWD All Stars 1-0.