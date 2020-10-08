Health Ministry to hold press conference

Spread the love













The following is a press release from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Environment:

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Environment will be hosting a press conference next week following the return to office of the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rhonda Sealey-Thomas who proceeded on emergency leave on September 16 2020. Dr. Sealey-Thomas traveled abroad to deal with a family emergency which later resulted in the death of a very close relative.

In her absence, Dr. Teri-Ann Joseph who was the Acting CMO, accompanied the Honourable Molwyn Joseph, Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment in hosting a press conference on September 22, 2020 at the Ministry’s Headquarters.

Since her return to Antigua and Barbuda, Dr. Sealey-Thomas has been placed in quarantine for fourteen days. Having completed her quarantine obligations, she is scheduled to be in office at the Ministry of Health on Monday 12th October at which time, she is expected to accompany the Honourabe Minister of Health with hosting a press conference.

Meanwhile, the Ministry wishes to express condolences and deepest sympathies to Dr. Rhonda Sealey-Thomas and her family on the passing of her relative.