Health Ministry endorses South Leeward Conference Ten Days of Wellness

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment continues to recognize that the issue of ensuring good health and wellness among citizens and residents in Antigua and Barbuda cannot be done alone.

We, at the Ministry are therefore always pleased when good corporate citizens and organizations come on board to assist in educating the population on the importance of having a holistic approach to their health and well-being.

The South Leeward Adventist Church (SLAC) is one such organization that the Ministry is pleased to be partnering with as we set out to address Health and Wellness in Antigua and Barbuda with a week of activities.

The “Ten days of Wellness” will take place from December 1st to 10th under the theme “I want to live healthy” with a Walk to Wellness being held each day.

Other activities include 10 prayers of Wellness on Wednesday 1st December, the Joy of Eating Cooking Demonstration on Thursday 2nd December, Caring for frontline workers on Friday 3rd December and Nature Healing Balm Movie Night on Saturday 4th December.

Two sessions will be held on Sunday 5th December on Children’s Mental Health – Coping with Emotions as well as Management and Prevention Strategies for People with Diabetes and Hypertension while Personal reflections will be held on Monday 5th December and Thursday 9th December.

On Tuesday 7th December, there will be a seminar on Cancers: An increasing threat to quality of life and a Virtual Spa, on Thursday 9th December there will be a session on emotional wellness and well-being. The week of activities will conclude on Friday 10th December with a Spiritual Wellness and Worship Commitment Service.

Interested persons can register for this free event by going to www.designed2live.com/10daystowellness or contact 722-0597 or 775-4522.