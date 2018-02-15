Hatton woman remanded on firearm offences

The woman linked to a gun for which a supermarket manager was convicted has pleaded not guilty to transferring and importing the weapon when she appeared in the St. John’s Magistrates Court yesterday.

Lois Stanislaus-Santana, 34, was, however, remanded for her alleged crimes will have to try to secure bail in the High Court.

Lawrence Daniel, Santana’s lawyer, asked the court to remand his client to Police Headquarters for her safety until she can obtain bail from the High Court.

The accused was given one week.

She will be transferred to the prison should she fail to obtain bail within the specified time.

Her trial is set for April 19.

It is alleged that the Hatton resident imported the 9-millimetre pistol and gave it to Kurt Michael, a manager of a large supermarket at Perry Bay, between March 9, 2017, and January 20, 2018.

Michael was caught with the firearm and matching bullets in his vehicle last month and pleaded guilty to possession when taken to court.

He was convicted and fined $20,000.