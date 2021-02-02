Happy birthday to centenarian, Mr Frederick Oliver Limerick

Mr Limerick with Governor General Sir Rodney Williams on his 100th birthday. (Photo courtesy Ministry of Social Transformation)

Spread the love













Salutations to Mr Frederick Oliver Limerick of Tyrells, who celebrated his 101stbirthday yesterday. Mr Limerick, who was born in the Province of Colon, Panama on February 1st 2020, moved to Antigua and Barbuda in 1930, migrated to the United Kingdom in 1955 and then returned to the twin island in 1991.

Mr Limerick, a widower, fathered seven children, one of whom is deceased. He also has 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

According to information provided by the Ministry of Social Transformation, Mr Frederick, an who is described as a master tradesperson, is very alert, attentive, and physically active, and stays up to date with technology to include WhatsApp and Skype.

His favourite foods are fish, fungi, johnny cakes, soups and cereal, while his favourite drinks are ginger beer and mauby.

A practicing Roman Catholic, Mr Limerick’s favourite hymns are To God be the Glory and Blessed Assurance, Jesus is Mine.