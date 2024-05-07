Haitian based airline to expand routes into Antigua, Eastern Caribbean

- Advertisement -

Haitian-based airline, Sunrise Airways, is reportedly set to expand into the Eastern Caribbean with intra-regional flights connecting four destinations within the Eastern Caribbean – Antigua, Dominica, St Kitts, and St Lucia.

The airline is privately-owned by Haitian businessman, philanthropist, and pilot, Philippe Bayard and is headquartered in Port-au-Prince.

The carrier will begin the new service on May 25, 2024, utilising (EMB-120) twin-turboprop aircraft, offering a maximum seating capacity of 30 passengers.

The new Sunrise Airways flights will reportedly operate within the Eastern Caribbean every day except Tuesday, with two flights daily connecting Antigua–Dominica and Antigua–St Kitts, while the Antigua–St Lucia service will operate once daily.

According to their website, Sunrise Airways “supports its development with a strong and promising vision: “’One Caribbean,’ to connect the Caribbean” and “strengthen ties between members of the Caribbean community for the benefit of its population.”