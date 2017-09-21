GUYANA-RELIEF- British Government helping Guyana to distribute hurricane supplies

GEOGETOWN, Guyana, Sep. 21, CMC  – The British Government is working with Guyana in an effort to get supplies to countries in the region that have been devastated by hurricanes.

On Thursday, Minister of State Joe Harmon said the British Government through the local High Commission has indicated that it will make a C-130 military aircraft available to take supplies from Guyana to Antigua and Barbuda.

C-130 HerculesHarmon told reporters that at least 10 containers will be dispatched initially with supplies .

He said the supplies will be taken to Antigua  from where they will be distributed by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

According to Harmon, the government has also committed to sending medical and other emergency personnel to the islands.

He added that prior to Britain’s help, the private sector was considering hiring a 300 tonne capacity vessel to take the supplies.

GAICO, a privately-owned company, has already paid US$12,000 to transport one container of supplies to Antigua.

The supplies will be distributed to St Maarten, Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla and Dominica that were all affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
