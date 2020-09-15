GUYANA: Man who allegedly killed GECOM security guard, stabbed taxi driver caught after stabbing Cop

Spread the love













(newsroom.gy) – Police have arrested 27-year-old Samuel Allen known as ‘Sammy’ who is the prime suspect in the murder of Earl Peters – a security guard attached to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) – and the stabbing of Troy Peters – a taxi driver in Port Kaituma, North West District.

Police Headquarters in a statement noted that ranks on Monday received information at around 16:40h and went to S1A Junction, One Mile, Port Kaituma, where they confronted Allen in the upper flat of a two-storey building.

Lance Corporal Bertland Scotland

During the process of arresting him, he whipped out a knife and stabbed Lance Corporal Bertland Scotland to his left hand, left hip, left lower abdomen, left eyebrow and left buttocks.

The cop was treated at the Port Kaituma District Hospital and later medevac to Georgetown; his condition is listed as serious but stable, the Police release noted.

The 75-year-old security guard was found lying on the road at Train Line soaked in blood at around 22:25h on September 5 by a businessman who heard him screaming for help.

Peters, who resided at Ballfield, Port Kaituma, was found with injuries to his abdomen, his left side head and left wrist.

Meanwhile, Allen is also accused of stabbing the taxi driver, stole his car and then crashed it on September 11. Roberts was stabbed in the neck.

Troy Roberts

The incident occurred at Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD) Region One at around 17:30h. Roberts remains hospitalised.

Allen was also wanted for the wounding of Police Constable Edwards at Arakaka Police Outpost on August 20, 2020.