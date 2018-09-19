Guyana Friendly For Benna Boys

New Story

The Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys could play at least one friendly encounter ahead of their October 12 fixture against the Bahamas in the CONCACAF Nations League.

This is according to President of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA), Everton “Batow” Gonsalves, who said they are currently in negotiations with the Guyana national team.

“Still working the fine-points as to the exact date when they get here because they are going to the Turks and Caicos to take on the Turks and Caicos as part of the Nations League alongside our fixture with the Bahamas at the same time, so they might get here a little early, so we are contemplating to showcase our team and giving them that much-needed friendly going into this match of epic proportions against the Bahamas,” he said.

A former national striker, Gonsalves said it is highly likely that the contest would be used to showcase more of the local talent going into the crucial Nations League match.

“Our initial thought is probably an all local cast because we have gone through our review process and we are looking at the best team set-up for this important match coming up in the Bahamas,” the president said.

The match, Gonsalves said, will more than likely be played at the Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG) which he assures will be ready to host if needs be as they are also preparing for the start of the Premier Division tentatively scheduled for October 21.

“We had a walkthrough with all of our professionals yesterday [Monday] which includes Anthony Merrick from the stadium [Sir Viv Richards Cricket Ground] and his crew. Mr. ‘Deadly’ [Wayne Henry], Harold Joseph, ‘Amazon’ Knight and everybody and we are just preparing the requirement list,” he said.

“We have the pump already, the fertiliser and the insecticide that we have to put on and that will be done almost immediately because we are working towards a time frame,” he added.

The Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys were beaten 3-0 by St. Lucia in the opening Nations League match here at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on September 7.