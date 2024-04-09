Grenades, United and Old Road win opening group stage fixtures in FA’s Premier Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Frontrunners in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division and defending champions, Grenades FC, opened the group stage of the competition with a comfortable 3-0 win over former champions Empire FC on Sunday at the body Technical Centre on the Sir Sydney Walling High Way.

Contesting Group A, Grenades were led by national player Eugene Kirwan who struck twice, netting in minutes 43 and 56. Sherman Augustin had given Grenades the lead in the 13th minute as they move to 43 points from 15 showings with their 100 percent winning record still intact.

The loss was Empire’s 12th in 15 matches as they remain at the bottom of the standings with just five points.

Meanwhile, second placed and title hopefuls All Saints United made light work of former champions SAP FC, winning the night’s feature contest 4-0 when they met in Group B. Vincentian winger Malcolm Stewart led the charge with a brace, netting on either side of the half with goals in minutes 45+2 and 49. Sean Tomlinson had opened the scoring for United in the 15th minute while Kwazim Theodore rounded off the scoring in the 65th minute.

The win moves United to 39 points from 15 outings while SAP remains on 13 points and 11th on the standings.

In the other match contested Sunday, Old Road, maintained their status in third place with a 4-0 triumph over the struggling former champions Parham FC in Group C.

Chantomoi Joe Dean Taylor recorded a brace with strikes in minutes 20 and 40 while there were single conversions from Raheem Deterville in minute 25 and Shackwon Simon in 90+1.

Old Road moves to 34 points from 15 matches while Parham remains on eight points and third form bottom on the standings.

Group A:

Grenades FC

FC Aston Villa

Willikies FC

Ottos Rangers

Empire FC

Group B

All Saints United

Garden Stars FC

Pigotts Bullets SC

SAP FC

Swetes FC

Group C

Old Road FC

Greenbay Hoppers FC

John Hughes SC

Green City FC

Parham SC