Grenades unbeaten run ends in ABFA Premier League

By Samuel Peters

There were two upsets and a draw to create some excitement at the ABFA Technical Centre in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Associations Premier League on Saturday. Grenades lost to Aston Villa two one; Empire picked up a three-nil win over Ottos Rangers thanks to a brace by Nique Watkins and Green City and Parham played out to one all draw.

Jennings Grenades were beaten 2-1 in a thrilling match as well as they were handed their first loss of the season. Samoel Rodriguez provided the opening goal for Villa in the 6th minute to take the one nil advantage but the frontrunners struck back in the 31st minute to level the match out one all to go into the first half. The winning goal was scored by Villa in the final minute of regular time in the second half by Kwame Kirby. It is their ninth win of the season and takes them to 30 points while Grenades remain top of the standing with 45 points.

Empire were victorious over Ottos Rangers beating them in convincing fashion as Watkins was on target first scoring in the 25th minute after missing a penalty seconds earlier and added another in the 41st to go into the half time. Rangers were booked for indiscipline as Clarence Francis was sent off for serious foul play – using excessive force. Then Empire was booked eight minutes after as Jomo Andrew was red carded for using abusive & insulting language to spectators. With both sides playing with ten men, Lee Andree Nicholas scored the final goal of the match in the 80th minute.

Green City and Parham FC played out to a one all draw as the latter scored first by way of Shamar Carr netting in the 59th but an own goal from Jeremiah Harriette prevented them from earning the win.

The draw takes them to nine points after 16 games.