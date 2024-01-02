Grenades Remain Perfect with Dominant Win in FA’s Premier Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Defending champions Grenades FC continued to dominate their opponents in the top flight of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) domestic competitions when, on Sunday, they easily brushed aside Pigotts Bullets by a 4-1 margin to remain perfect atop the standings, with 15 points after five showings.

Leaus Henville and Quinton Griffith led the charge for the Jennings team, both scoring twice to secure the win. Henville put Grenades ahead in the fifth minute completing his brace just five minutes later when he netted again in the 10th minute. Griffith, captain for the national senior men’s team, made it three-nil in the 42nd minute before completing a brace of his own in the 52nd minute.

Kimon Harrigan scored the lone goal for Bullets as they remain on four points from their five showings.

There was victory as well for All Saints United as they blanked Green City 4-0 to record their third win in four matches, moving to 10 points.

Nazir McBurnette did the damage for United with a double, scoring in minutes six and 45. D’Andre Bishop stretched his team’s lead in the 31st minute before Malcolm Stewart put the icing on the cake with a 90th minute conversion from the penalty spot.

United’s Roneba Cordice was red-carded in the 48th minute for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

The loss was Green City’s fifth in as many showings as the team from Bendals continues to struggle with adjusting to the level of play in the Premier Division.

In the other match contested Sunday, FC Aston Villa and John Hughes played to a 2-2 draw.

Deno Bryan put John Hughes ahead on minute 45 from the penalty spot, but strikes from Eroy Gonsalves in the 46th and Joylan Sinclair in the 53rd put Vila in control of the contest. Villa’s hopes of taking all three points from the contest were however dashed when Hanel Burrell found the equaliser in minute 71.

The draw moves Villa to 11 points from five matches while John Hughes edges to seven from the same number of outings