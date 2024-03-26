Grenades Maul Hoppers To Stay Unbeaten While United Sours Swetes In Premier Division Football

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Defending champions Grenades FC, on Sunday, mauled former champions Greenbay Hoppers 9-1 as they remain unbeaten after 13 matches in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division, leaping to 39 points at the top of the standings.

Sherman Augustin (5, 66), Rakeem Henry (45, 50) and Tev Lawrence (84, 90) all recorded braces in the huge win. There were single conversions from Kurt Frederick (88) and Rivaldo Johnson (90) while an own goal by Jamalie Stevens (62) accounted for the other conversion. Javon Stevens scored the lone goal for Hoppers when he struck in minute 40.

Grenades are five points ahead of second placed All Saints United and eight points ahead of Old Road who are third with 31 points. Hoppers, following their fifth loss in 13 outings, remain on 24 points and fifth on the standings.

Meanwhile, in Sunday’s feature contest, All Saints United enjoyed a 7-3 triumph over the struggling Swetes FC as the victors move to 34 points from 13 showing and second on the standings.

United were led by Sean Tomlinson who scored twice with strikes in minutes 79 and 90+5. There were single conversions from Roneba Cordice (54), Malcolm Stewart (59), Nazir McBurnette (68), Junior Lee (88) and Tiquan Isaac (90+4).

Shafeeq Joseph scored twice for Swetes with goals in minutes 25 and 82 while Karique Knight netted in the 65th after failing to convert from the penalty spot just seconds later. Swetes had lost Lyndon Goodwin in minute 45 after the player received his second yellow card of the match. Swetes are second from bottom with five points.

In Sunday’s other fixture, Green City FC edged bottom of the table Empire 1-0. The lone goal of the contest came from Ngozie Harvey in minute 49 as City moves to 17 points from 14 showings while Empire remains on five points and in the cellar position on the standings.

Two players, Nyque Watkins of Empire and Zaire Scott of City, were both red-carded in added time, both for violent conduct.