Greene headlines country’s offerings for NACAC Championships

The Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA) has named an all-male team to fly the country’s flag at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Athletics Championships slated for August 19-21 in Freeport, Bahamas.

Senior national sprinter Cejhae Greene headlines the selections and is joined by national junior sprinter Ajani Daley. Both athletes will compete in the 100 meters event. They are joined by 200 meters specialist Darion Skerrit and triple jump athlete Taeco O’Garro.

The team will be coached by Jamille Nelson with Keston Daley as physiotherapist.

Team Antigua and Barbuda is scheduled to depart on August 17 and return on August 22. Greene will travel out of the US where he is based.