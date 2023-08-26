Greenbay man accused of murder remanded to HMP

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Murder accused Kareem Simon was hauled off to His Majesty’s Prison Friday morning after making his first appearance in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court.

The 42-year-old from Greenbay is believed to have killed 66-year-old Dennis Edwards of Bolans.

The alleged incident occurred shortly after 8 pm on Monday, August 21, on Lower All Saints Road.

The two are believed to have gotten into an altercation.

Edwards was found lying on the ground with stab wounds about his upper body.

Simon appeared before Magistrate Dexter Wason yesterday morning and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison as he awaits his next court hearing on November 29.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Chet Lewis who was shot on Monday night is still said to be in stable condition.

According to sources, he is showing promising signs of recovery.

Lewis was reportedly shot three times at around 11pm near his home in Briggins.

Reports further state that gunmen opened fire at him after calling him out from his apartment.

The police are appealing to anyone with information surrounding both incidents to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call Crimestoppers Hotline at 800-8477.