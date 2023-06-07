Green Magnates Ent., Recognized at Prize Giving, Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

Green Magnates Ent., of Irene B. Williams Secondary School (IBWSS), country winners in the inaugural Regional Schools Investment Competition, was recognized at a prize-giving ceremony held in Antigua and Barbuda on 31st May 2023 at the school. The team was presented with a plaque and the students, and their teacher-guide, received recognition certificates and prizes, commemorating their achievement.

Ms Sandra Derrick, a member of the Board of Directors of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE), presented the welcome remarks on behalf of the ECSE and the competition’s planning committee, while Denise Mills, Education Officer in the Ministry of Education gave congratulatory remarks on behalf of the Ministry. Miss Alanna Merchant, a Student member of Green Magnates Ent, shared the experience of the Team describing how they overcame challenges and gained new knowledge and skills throughout the competition. She also thanked all who supported the Team and in particular the Team’s teacher-guide, Principles of Business Teacher, Ms Antonia Sampson.

The ceremony was chaired by Mrs Lisa Benjamin, Deputy Principal, IBWSS

The Green Magnates Ent. team was ranked third overall out of the seven competitors in the regional round of competition. AHS Angel Investors of Anglican High School in Grenada ranked second in the regional competition. The VFCSS Invest of Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School, Saint Lucia was adjudged the Regional Champion and was recognized at a prize-giving ceremony held on 25th April in Saint Lucia.

The competition was created to be a dynamic learning experience for high school and first-year college students and introduces them to investing while providing the opportunity to experience securities market activity. The initiative, which is a collaborative effort of the ECSE, the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission and the licensed member broker-dealers, aims to stimulate an interest in investing among young persons and to create a pathway for them to become active market participants in the future.