Grays Farm man charged with robbery, breaking and larceny

Police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old Green Bay man for robbing a woman and burgling another woman’s home.

Joshua Smith is said to have robbed an Armstrong Road resident of an undisclosed sum of money, plus a cell phone and various important documents during an incident in Joseph Lane on January 15.

Smith is also accused of breaking into a female’s home in Ottos, and stealing several household items including a 32-inch flat screen television, microwave oven, washing machine, electric fan, blender, mobile phone, and several pieces of jewellery, among other valuable items.

Smith was apprehended in Ottos by police officers with the items inside a vehicle.

The items were seized and he was arrested and taken into custody. He is expected in court on Tuesday.