Gray’s Farm fire destroys family home

The fire brigade reports that at 5:40 pm on 16th April 2023, the St John’s fire station received a call stating that there is a house on fire at Baker Street in Graysfarm.

An immediate response was made in the # 10 and 15 fire tenders. On arrival at the scene, the fire crew met an 18×26 ft wooden and galvanized structure fully engulfed in flames and its roof already collapsed.

Water was used from the fire tenders to control and extinguish the fire.

The building was owned and occupied by Ms Darren Baptiste and her daughter Aniha Hunt. Miss Baptist stated that she and her daughter left home and about 15 minutes later her neighbour called her and informed her that her house is on fire.

The house and all of its contents, including important documents and household appliances, were completely destroyed by the fire.

The origin of the fire is under investigation