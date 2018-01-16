Graffiti cleaned, classes resume at All Saints Secondary

Staff and students of All Saints Secondary School were greeted by obscene language and a threat spray-painted on the outside walls when they reported to the compound last week. (Photos submitted by Anderson O'Marde.)

Classes at the All Saints Secondary School resumed yesterday following last Friday’s vandalism where profanity and a cryptic threat were left on the outside walls and doors. Jonah Greene, the education officer responsible for secondary schools, told OBSERVER media that she visited the compound, and everything was in order for the 8 a.m. start, yesterday.

“Everything was fixed. The Board of Education through the Ministry of Education would have fixed the vandalism that had taken place. The cleaning was done and the window was repaired; so they had a full day of classes today as was expected,” Greene said.

On Friday, at approximately 12:05 a.m., the police were called to the school where they were greeted by profanity scrawled in spray paint on walls, steps, the principal’s office, the library and certain sections of the administrative office. The window of the staff room was smashed in by what was believed to have been the large rock sitting in the middle of the floor of the office. Athreat of, “We are going for you at your home to,” was also left on a wall.

