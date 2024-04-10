Gov’t pledges upgrades to all major clinics

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to carrying out extensive upgrades to all major clinics across Antigua and Barbuda.

This announcement comes as part of broader efforts to elevate healthcare services and infrastructure in the twin island nation.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating the expansion of the Emergency Room at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, Sir Molwyn emphasised the need for improved standards of care.

“Those who do not meet the expectation of their service are the ones that are tainting this institution, and I want to say, as the minister, it’s time for us to up our game,” he said.

In July 2023, the Health Minister outlined plans to modernise and expand existing clinics, with a focus on hurricane resilience and enhanced capacity.

“The idea of small clinics in every village was quite appropriate 30-40 years ago when we did not have transportation. But now we have transportation we are in the process of consolidating the services in large clinics so that we can have the necessary doctors and nurses there in order to take care of our citizens and residents,” he explained.

The proposed upgrades also aim to make clinics capable of withstanding hurricanes, reducing reliance on schools to act as storm shelters.

Additionally, there are plans to introduce overnight-stay facilities at some clinics to help medical staff better handle emergencies.

While associated costs of the upgrades have not been disclosed, Sir Molwyn emphasised the importance of improving the level of health care in the country, an issue that has been a persistent concern for many residents.

Complaints ranging from a lack of hospital beds, malfunctioning air conditioning units, poor customer service, and subpar working conditions have plagued the healthcare system for years, with calls for improvements to be implemented long ago.

Meanwhile, the expansion of the Emergency Room and refurbishments to operating theatres at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre have been hailed as positive steps.

Designed by local architect Colin John Jenkins, the facilities are said to boast state-of-the-art features, including a public address system and an upgraded air-cooling system.

Minister Joseph also highlighted the addition of a fully equipped chapel for patients’ families.

With the renovation of operating theatres, the hospital now has a dedicated focus on paediatric and cardiologic surgeries, enhancing the range of medical services provided.

As the government pursues ambitious plans to modernise and consolidate healthcare facilities across the country, residents will be hoping for tangible improvements in both the quality of care and access to essential medical services.