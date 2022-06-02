Government will enter agreement over Crabbs Peninsula brewery

- Advertisement -

An Antiguan company has agreed to utilize its own and borrowed resources from a local bank, in order to proceed with the re-development of the Antiguan Brewery.

This information was told to Cabinet by Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

More than $16.5 million dollars will be borrowed for the investment.

The loan is to be repaid over 15 years.

Two other investment groups will hold shares in the brewery to include NAMCO, which will hold 20% of the shares, and the German experts will hold 15%.