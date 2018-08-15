Government undergoes review of dress code policy in public buildings

Fresh complaints from members of the public and recent developments in other Caribbean countries have prompted the government to order a comprehensive review of the policy that prohibits people from wearing certain types of clothing when accessing services at government departments.

Social Transformation Minister Samantha Marshall is leading the process based on the recommendation of Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

Marshall told OBSERVER media yesterday that technicians in her ministry have started the groundwork in terms of the research and they are dialoguing with officials in other countries to learn from best practices.

“In the past, we have used what is the old-time sort of thinking in terms of dress code. Right now, we have to appreciate that we serve the people and we have to accept that there are ways in which persons may present themselves,” Marshall said.

She stated that if an individual is not dressed in a vulgar manner, they should be allowed to conduct any business they wish to.

The social transformation minister also outlined that the policy which is currently being enforced was not mandated by law, but is a rather a rule that was adopted a few years ago, hence, the government should have no challenges making the necessary changes.

“We are in consulting stages, we are hoping that within two to three weeks we can have an initial report to present to the Cabinet and we are hoping very shortly that there will be a change in the policy,” Marshall said.

