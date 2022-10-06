Government offers bill write-off to residents

- Advertisement -

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

Plans to eliminate specific outstanding bills could benefit thousands of households across the country.

The government announced in this week’s Cabinet report a decision to write off APUA electricity and water bills in arrears before and up to December 31, 2021, unpaid property taxes up to December 31, 2021, and Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre bills in arrears for more than 180 days.

The condition of this amnesty program is that those seeking to clear these debts pay amounts owed to these entities for 2022.

When asked why the government chose this time to roll out this initiative, and how it will affect government revenue, Cabinet spokesman Melford Nicholas told the press it will have a positive effect on incremental revenue as much of the debt may be uncollectable.

“You’re only going to benefit from it if you pay the 2022 amounts, so it’s not a total giveaway. What we would expect to see is an increase in 2022 revenues as a result of people wanting to get rid of those arrears so we are looking at writing off the proposed period,” Nicholas said yesterday.

He gave an example of individuals who may be barred due to long-time arrears, saying the government has a responsibility of ensuring these services remain accessible.

The Information Minister also outlined that while the amount of write-offs is yet to be determined, residents should be given the opportunity to rebuild their lives post-Covid.

“Rent would have backed up, food prices would have soared, and to add to the misery now, for persons who have large bills they are not able to write down to have to face the possibility in a digital world where there is no electricity, the government is taking stock of all of that,” Nicholas explained.

Nicholas indicated that some consideration could be given to student loans on a case-by-case basis although a write-off was not considered at this time with the interest rate being more than two percent.

“If it is a case where a student would have returned and has not yet found gainful employment, I imagine that those are considerations that will have to be looked at,” Nicholas added.