Gore’s Double-Century Propels Blackhawks while Athanaze’s Twelve-for Inspires Empire in Two Day Semis

By Neto Baptiste

A double-century by Leeward Islands all-rounder Karima Gore propelled defending champions Liberta Blackhawks into the final of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two Day Competition, while outstanding bowling figures by veteran Justin Athanaze saw rivals Empire Nation past Pigotts Crushers and also into the final slated for March 23-24.

Facing Jennings Tigers at Bethesda over the weekend, Gore slammed 256 off 295 deliveries, striking 24 fours and six sixes as he guided Blackhawks to a mammoth 454 all out in their second innings, leaving Tigers to chase 466 late Sunday.

Gore, later named player of the match, had help from Amahl Nathaniel who made 64 from 110 balls while Joshua Thomas and Michael Greaves contributed with 42 and 40 runs respectively.

Glenton Williams was the pick of the bowlers for the opponents with five wickets for 124 runs in 39 overs.

In their chase, Jennings were 67 for seven at close of play as Blackhawks picked up first innings points from the drawn contest. Kadeem Phillip claimed three wickets for 19 runs in eight overs for Blackhawks.

Earlier, Jennings had won the toss and opted to field, bowling out Blackhawks for just 71 in their first innings on Saturday. Only Malique Walsh scored in double figures with a square half century. Fast bowler Samuel Peters did the damage with the ball for Jennings, picking up a five-for, claiming five wickets for just 24 runs in nine overs. Matthew Miller claimed three for two in seven overs.

A good spell of bowling from Leeward Islands all-rounder, Kofi James, however helped to secure first innings points for Blackhawks, claiming six wickets for 13 runs in 5.3 overs to bowl out Tigers for just 59 runs. Javier Spencer snatched two for 21 in six overs.

In the other semifinal clash, Athanaze claimed a total of 12 wickets for 50 runs in the match as Empire beat favourites Pigotts Crushers by 73 runs.

After Empire were bowled out for just 106 with Tyrone Williams Jr hitting a top knock of 30, Athanaze claimed five for 27 in 14 overs to help dismiss the home team for 110 in 36.2 overs. Kadeem Henry top scored with 43 off 69 balls while Uri Smith contributed with 31 off 38. Micah McKenzie chipped in with three for 24 in 10.2 overs.

Batting a second time, Empire raised 162 all out with Xaveek Toppin making 47 off 94 balls. Jawakie Joseph, who had bagged four for 26 in Empire’s first innings, picked up a second four-wicket haul with four for 55 in13 overs.

Athanaze then returned to bag seven wickets for 23 runs in 11.2 overs as Empire removed Crushers for just 85 in their second innings chase. Smith top scored at the top of the order with 44 runs.