Golden Grove man gets heavy drug fine

January 10, 2018 OBSERVER media The Big Stories No comments

Kevin Baptise of Golden Grove was convicted and fined $27,000 for illegal drugs, in St. John’s Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate, Joanne Walsh charged with possession of 2lbs of cannabis, possession with intent to sell and being concerned in the supplying of a controlled drug. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to sell and was fined $13,500 forthwith. He has up to the end of January to pay the remaining balance, or serve two years at Her Majesty’s Prison. He was reprimanded and discharged on the charge of possession; while the charge of supplying was withdrawn.

The evidence revealed that narcotics officers conducted a search on his Golden Grove Property on February 24, 2017, and found a large quantity of cannabis. The drugs were seized and he was taken into custody and charged.

 
