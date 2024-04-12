Golden Grove and Urlings FC pick up wins in Second Division Football

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The Second Division of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association on Wednesday saw victories for Urlings and Golden Grove FC, while Bethesda, Soccer Academy, Tamo FC and Glanvilles FC played out to draws.

In the match played between Golden Grove FC and Young Warriors at Buckleys, Golden Grove won four goals to one.

The four goal scorers for the victors were Keith Daniels (27th minute), Calroy Douglas (30th), Nyique Baptiste (34th) and Terrence Spencer (72nd).

The only goal scored by Warriors was by Johnathan Francis in the 54th minute.

The victory gives Golden Grove their ninth win of the season and 16 matches as they move to 28 points.

At the ABFA Technical Centre, Urlings beat Seaview Farm two-one to come from behind in the first match.

Klyster Rowe scored first for Seaview Farm in the sixth minute before Urlings shot back in the 21st minute by way of a Devlyn Williams strike.

With the score tied at one-all, Conrad Willock provided the winning goal in the 42nd minute. Urlings have now collected eight wins in 15 matches and are now on 29 points.

In the second match, Bethesda and Soccer Academy played out to a two-all draw as the last four goals were scored in the final 20 minutes of the match.

Chunsae Martin of Bethesda was able to put his team in front in the 70th minute while Michael Peters of Academy drew the game level with his strike in the 78th.

However, two minutes after Martin scored, to break the deadlock to put Bethesda ahead with a two-one scoreline, but the advantage was short-lived as Jaiden Wray pulled a goal back in the 85th minute to end the match two-all.

At Golden Grove, Tamo FC drew with Glanvilles FC two-all, as Carlus Shephens and Kevon Younge scored for Tamo FC.

For Glanvilles, Zarik Richards scored one goal while Adonijah Dyett’s mistake led to an own goal which resulted in a draw.