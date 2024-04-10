Girls’ High alumni raise EC$15K for their old school

- Advertisement -



By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

In a display of unity and commitment to their alma mater, Antigua Girls’ High School (AGHS) alumni have raised more than $15,000 in donations for the St John’s-based institution.

The achievement, involving contributions from 180 ‘honeybees’ – the affectionate nickname for AGHS alumni – underscores the strong bond between the school and its former students.

“We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity and support of our fellow honeybees,” said a spokesperson for the AGHS Alumni Group.

“This remarkable fundraising effort is a testament to the enduring spirit of camaraderie and the desire to give back to the institution that played such a pivotal role in shaping our lives.”

The former students are currently in the process of verifying the donations and identifying any ‘Old Girls’ who may have contributed but have not yet been recognised.

Details regarding the presentation of the funds to AGHS, the establishment of a dedicated foundation, and upcoming events will be announced in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the fundraising efforts are not slowing down.

Cash donations will continue to be accepted until Friday between 4pm and 8pm at the campus’s Theatre Room, just before the auditorium. Zahra Airall will be available to receive donations during these times.

“This is just the beginning,” the spokesperson added. “We have several programmes and initiatives in the pipeline aimed at further supporting our beloved alma mater in the years to come.”