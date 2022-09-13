Gift of fans to help kids blow off steam

- Advertisement -

Children and staff at Pigotts Primary are welcoming a gift of four new ceiling fans to help cool their classrooms amid the current stifling heat.

Observer’s managing director Algernon Watts made the donation yesterday in response to an appeal by grade six science teacher Tanya Stevens who had lamented the stuffy conditions when school returned last week after the summer break.

Watts, the UPP party’s candidate for St George, said the fans were to complement a donation of eight he had given last year.

Stevens told Observer last Friday that children and teachers had been finding it “very difficult” to function with limited equipment to mitigate the sweltering temperatures.

Her appeal for help has since sparked a nationwide campaign – #schoolsfandrive – aimed at encouraging the public to help out by donating fans.