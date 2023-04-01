Getting to know the Big Issues guests

- Advertisement -

This weekly column will give our listeners an opportunity to get to know a bit more about some of our Big Issues guests.

By Barbara Arrindell

Observer: My standard first question is almost always, who are you? So who is Daryl George?

Daryl George: I’m a young, born and bred Antiguan and Barbudan who is fiercely devoted to the improvement of myself and those around me. I’m a movie buff and love the experience of going to the movies. I also enjoy reading and every now and again I feel the urge to write. In fact, I’m one of the few adults to have won prizes in the Wadadli Pen Challenge. I’m proud of that accomplishment.

I’m passionate about helping others, conserving the environment and creating a better planet for future generations.

Observer: Tell me about the work that you have done and how it links to your passions.

Daryl George: In the past I worked as a youth officer for the government and it really helped me to become more socially aware, especially with youth and gender issues. I’ve always loved the environmental field and was a member of the Environmental Awareness Group from the age of 10. I’ve worked in that field but was primarily responsible for media and marketing as the head of public education, training and information for a department.

Daryl George

Observer: What’s your ultimate dream job?

Daryl George: I wouldn’t say ‘dream job’ but I’ll let you in on a secret. I’ve always wanted to be a pilot for a major airline. Maybe I should admit that was less about fulfilling any of my dreams and more about the benefits of getting unlimited free flights.

Observer: Based on what you now do, I’m guessing that you never made it to flight school. Tell us about your educational journey.

Daryl George: I started out at Grace Christian Academy Primary School. Then I left the cocoon of a private Christian school and attended the Antigua Grammar School. I remember that being quite an adjustment. I graduated from AGS with the bronze category award in the national CXC awards. I then attended the Antigua State College A’ level department before going to UWI Cave Hill where I graduated with a major in psychology with second class honours. In 2010 I attended Bangor University for a Master’s degree in consumer psychology and business.

Observer: Any plans for future studies?

Daryl George: There are several areas that I’d like to improve my knowledge in, to include gender studies, addiction counselling, and conservation. I did actually do a short course in conservation at one time.

Observer: You are now working at Crossroads. In terms of addiction counselling, what more would you like to see done in Antigua?

Daryl George: In the wider community, I would love to see more high quality support and services offered at very low or free of cost to persons struggling with addiction. Our public health care system needs to see an increased number of trained personnel to provide counselling, support, and related medical services.

Observer: Beyond what you’ve mentioned, what else would you like to see happen in Antigua and Barbuda?

Daryl George: We need more large-scale land development and the enforcement of protection laws and regulations. We need more persons and businesses to act appropriately when it comes to environmental issues such as littering, illegal dumping, and the removal of sand from the beaches. I would also like to see our leaders being more willing to push those responsible for developmental projects and developers in general to be more eco-friendly and think about sustainability.

