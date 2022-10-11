Gender advocate says women’s safety must become a national issue

- Advertisement -

The safety of women should be considered a national responsibility, according to the head of a prominent non-governmental organisation.

Women Against Rape (WAR) President Alexandrina Wong responded to recent press releases highlighting the uptick of gender-based home break-ins across the country.

On October 3, the Directorate of Gender Affairs (DoGA) and the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda released a joint statement addressing the vulnerability facing women and the resulting safety concerns.

Both entities lobbied for greater awareness of safety and security following a string of larceny and home invasions.

“The Administration within the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda takes this matter seriously and is working together with the help of DoGA to provide a level of assurance so that women can feel secure and comfortable in their homes and elsewhere.”

The statement also provided a list of personal security measures that can be taken at home and while walking, including ensuring all doors and windows are properly secured, verifying the identity of service personnel, checking the property for any signs of breaking and entering upon returning, paying closer attention to one’s surroundings and avoid walking in poorly lit areas.

In a follow-up statement on Friday, Social Transformation Minister Dean Jonas called out the perpetrators of these home invasions who are targeting women.

“I strongly urge individuals who have been the perpetrators of these despicable invasions to desist from these actions. The Directorate of Gender Affairs has been communicating with the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda and is actively working on strategies and approaches that can be taken to raise awareness on this issue and to ensure that women are given the type of assistance needed to prevent these attacks from taking place,” he said.

Jonas encouraged residents to remain vigilant and to safeguard each other to enhance protection within communities.

Wong also agreed and recommended that more public service announcements on the matter should be aired on state media in order to increase public awareness about this type of gender-based violence.

“It is our hope and our desire that the concern level by the state is not only raised when we see home invasions or similar safety issues are being challenged and this awareness will always be front and center because we need to understand that citizens’ security is a priority,” Wong told Observer on Monday.

She also discussed personal safety measures such as having a close friend on speed dial or calling 911 in case of low or no cell phone credit.

However, Wong highlighted the socio-economic position some women may be experiencing that contributes to being vulnerable in the first place and argued that landlords, for example, should take more responsibility.

“We need to take into consideration that many of us live in rented homes and not all of our landlords are up to speed with repairing as well as replacing, and so the onus falls on the person who lives there and, in this case, women who live alone, women who may be single parents or who may be unemployed or underemployed hence their first priorities may not be locks or doors and windows,” the WAR President argued.

Meanwhile, the DoGA advised anyone who may have been assaulted to contact the Support and Referral Centre (SARC) hotline at 463-5555, or visit the office on the corner of Nevis Street and Friendly Alley without delay. The office offers support services, including forensic medical examination, counselling, and police intervention.