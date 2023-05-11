GEF SGP Antigua and Barbuda – Ready, set, go!

- Advertisement -

By S Natalya Lawrence, National Coordinator, GEF Small Grants Programme

In early 2023, nine new projects from eight civil society organisations (CSOs) were launched in Antigua and Barbuda by the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP).

GEF SGP, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), was established in Antigua and Barbuda in 2013. GEF SGP is the very essence of sustainable development, financing projects and supporting capacity strengthening under the motto, “Thinking Globally, Acting Locally”.

While the programme is implemented globally in 133 countries to date, GEF SGP Antigua and Barbuda has funded 52 projects with a total of US $2,093,825, with grantee partners matching grant awards with a total of US $2,612,416 in co-financing (in cash and in-kind).

GEF SGP projects all have an environmental component focusing on initiatives that conserve and restore the natural environment while enhancing people’s well-being and livelihood opportunities. Projects must be inclusive, innovative, and impactful, and must support local and global priorities.

GEF SGP focusses on empowering grassroots organisations to address environmental challenges in the community. We believe that in these organisations, there can be found traditional knowledge, skills and expertise that can support our government and private sector counterparts, in nation-building.

Typically, the projects arise out of a discovered need in a community, and convert themselves into “passion projects”. Normally, projects start off with much energy as the grantee partners are eager to realise their projects. While their work is done with enthusiasm, and much desire for an improved community, grantee partners are usually astonished to find out that their work directly supports our country’s fulfillment of local and global priorities, including most of the seventeen sustainable development goals. Pride and encouragement to build upon past projects is further instilled when our CSOs’ work is exhibited in a global arena.

Grantee partners at grantee inception workshop (Photo by S Natalya Lawrence) Beekeepers inspecting a hive (Photo by J R Designs) Antigua State College students at plastic upcycle workshop (Photo by S Natalya Lawrence) Visit to Ownie Well in Barbuda (Photos by Kerron Hamblin, GEF SGP UNDP)

Recently awarded GEF SGP projects include:

Old Road Seventh-Day Adventist Church – The Introduction of Climate Smart Agriculture through Hydroponics Production to Strengthen Community Development (Phases A & B)

West indies Sail Heritage Foundation – “Ocean Love NO Plastic NO Waste 2.0” The Path to Scale Up. Youth environmental sailing and plastic upcycle programme to increase awareness about plastic pollution in the ocean and create a circular solution for plastic waste.

BarbudanGo — Mangrove Nurseries and Bird Habitats – Creating Ecosystems to Restore Biodiversity and Mitigate Habitat Loss

Parham Alliance Beautification and Revitalisation Organisation – Creating a Foundation for Community-Led Conservation Action in Parham Town

Organic Farmers of Five Islands – Developing local, natural feedstock for poultry and egg production supported by hands-on vocational training for community and youths development.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help – Catholic Community Water Harvest and Climate Change Adaptation Project

Gilbert Agricultural and Rural Development Center – Increasing Food Security by Reducing the Impact of Drought, and through improved security

Antigua Beekeepers Cooperative Society Ltd. – Implementing Innovative Strategies towards improving the Honeybee Population and Health Status to Control the Varroa Mite for Sustainable Beekeeping in Antigua and Barbuda.

The projects address relevant issues in our local setting, including sustainable agriculture, climate adaption, biodiversity conservation, chemical and waste management, and international waters. Cross-cutting focal areas include social inclusion, partnership building and capacity strengthening.

On recent visits to several of the project sites, we are pleased at the progress and have been encouraged by the positive impact already being observed. In the case of BarbudanGo, the team recounted a touching example of how their project start has affected community elders. As the team aims to restore two historical wells, built in the 1700s, two elders visited one site and beamed with joy. Photos from up to the 1970s showed a beautiful, well-kept area. The team is happy to see that these elders have lived to see the revitalisation of the site, from an illegal dumpsite, back to a beautiful area for the use of the community, and to support nature.

GEF SGP awards up to US$50,000 to a grantee partner within a cycle. Currently, there is an open call for applications from eligible CSOs.

Please visit: bit.ly/anubbqgefsgpgrantpackage to find all relevant forms to complete application. This call ends on May 29. We strongly encourage CSOs from across the country to reach out with your project concepts.