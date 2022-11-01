Gayral dominates Elite Class in Jenel Warner Circuit Race

- Advertisement -

Jahiem Telemaque (center) was winner of the 14-17 age category in the Cadets Class with Tahje Browne (left) and Dejaun Francis (right) second and third respectively. (Photos courtesy ABCF) Road runners’ Tiziano Rosignoli (center) beat teammate Tacuma Davis (left) across the line in the Sports Class. Joel Griffith of Little Rascals cycling club (right) was third.

By Neto Baptiste

Emmanuel Gayral dominated the Elite Male division of the recently held Jenel Warner Annual Circuit Race held at on the roads surrounding the old Pan Am Base.

The Team Terminix rider clocked one hour, 24 minutes and 8.76 seconds (1:24:08.76) to finish ahead of his Road Runners Cycling Club competitor Newell Mack who registered a time of one hour, 29 minutes and 9.23 seconds (1:29:09.23) to finish second in the top class. Only two cyclists competed in the 20-laps Elite Male category.

Telesha Choy of Vipers, the lone female competitor, clocked 50 minutes and 1.43 seconds (50:01.43) to complete the required 10 laps.

There was stiff competition in the Sports Class as well with Road runners’ Tiziano Rosignoli beating teammate Tacuma Davis across the line. Rosignoli registered a time of one hour, two minutes and 43.06 seconds (1:02:43.06) to take the gold medal, while Davis got home in one hour, three minutes and 49.19, seconds (1:03:49.19) for the sliver.

Joel Griffith of Little Rascals cycling club was third in a time of one hour, four minutes and 9.05 seconds (1:04:09.05) in the 15-laps category.

The Masters Class was a two-man race with veteran Patrick Peters registering one hour, two minutes and 37.83 seconds (1:02:37.83) to take the winner’s prize ahead of the seasoned Richard Lam of Little Rascals who completed the 15-laps race in one hour, five minutes and 43.03 seconds (1:05:43.03).

A number of the country’s young riders were also on show in the Cadets Class with Jahiem Telemaque of Wadadli Cycling Academy dominating the 14-17 age category in one hour, two minutes and 36.68 seconds (1:02:36.68) over 15 laps.

Tahje Browne (1:02:36.99), also of Wadadli Cycling Academy and Dejaun Francis (1:02:39.01) of East Side Raiders were second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, in the 11-13 age category, Arusa Murray-Watkins of Wadadli Cycling Academy clocked 58 minutes and 23.93 seconds (58:23.93) to complete the required 10 laps.