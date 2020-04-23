Gayle to join Zouks for new CPL season

Legendary Windies batsman, Chris Gayle, is expected to suit up for the St. Lucia Zouks in the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), having recently not being retained by Jamaica Tallawahs.

The 40-year-old batsman had a rough campaign in a forgettable season for the franchise of his birth country. Gayle managed 243 runs in 10 matches, second behind Tallawahs scoring leaderm Glenn Phillips’ 374, but one of those matches featured his tournament-high score of 116, registered early on against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The player, who averaged 24.30, failed to get any 50s for the tournament. Gayle, who led the franchise to titles at the 2013 and 2016 editions, had only returned to the Jamaica franchise last season, having left to join the Patriots in 2017. His return was not a happy one however, as the team slumped to 8 losses and only managed two wins in a last-place finish.

In February, KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited, Kings XI Punjab’s parent company, purchased the St. Lucia Zouks franchise and appointed Andy Flower as head coach. Gayle currently plays for Kings XI in the IPL. The team will be captained by former West Indies T20 captain, Darren Sammy, who was pleased to have Gayle on board.

“This is great news for St. Lucia Zouks and for me as a captain to have the ‘Universe Boss’ on my side,” Sammy said.

“Chris is one of the most successful T20 batsmen in the world, and with his experience with our young openers, a lot can be learned from Chris.” (www.sportsmax.tv)