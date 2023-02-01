Garden Stars stretch lead atop First Division table

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Garden Stars extended their lead at the top of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s First Division standings by four points after a 5-0 thrashing over Young Lions on Monday afternoon.

A 27th minute conversion from the penalty spot by Jahred Williams got the ball rolling for the front runners to record their eighth win.

Allan Martin was a goal shy of a hattrick finding the back of the net in minutes 34 and 42, while his teammates Tarek Charles and Dylan Martin found the back of the net in the 72nd and 81st minutes respectively.

Garden Stars after nine showings have yet to lose a match while Young Lions are 5th on the 12-team standings with 12 points after having played nine games.

Meanwhile, in the lone Antigua Premier League (APL) encounter, All Saints United trounced Five Islands FC 4-0.

Randolph Burton and Nazir McBurnette both found the back of the net twice for the victors with Burton scoring in the 3rd and 25th minutes, and McBurnette in the 26th and 82nd.

United now sit at the top of the 16-team standings with 24 points while Five Islands are 15th with one.