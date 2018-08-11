Frederick withdraws from NACAC

National high jumper, Priscilla Frederick, will not compete at this weekend’s North American Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships at the Varsity stadium in Toronto, Canada.

The 2015 Sportswoman of the year had to withdraw from the Championships due to the flu.

This news comes only days after national sprinter, Cejhae Greene, had to withdraw from the said event after the alleged mismanagement by the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA) resulted in no visas being issued to enter Canada.

The two officials, Jamille Nelson and Richard Lindsay, also did not obtain visas.

Nineteen-year-old, Ramadin Alexander Jr. is now the lone representative for Antigua and Barbuda at the Championships which began on Friday and will end on Sunday.

Calls have been made by the public, to include Principal of the Princess Margaret School and father of Cejhae Greene, Dr. Collin Greene, for ABAA and more directly the President Everton “Mano” Cornelius to address the matter.

Greene, who is a sports enthusiast, went into further detail on the visa dilemma this week on the Good Morning Jojo show where he said his son had been in contact for over three months with the Association, sending information to an executive member to finalise the process and was surprised to hear from the Secretary of the Association, Leslie Williams the night before his son would travel on the same issue.

The Association has yet to come public on the matter.