Fowler-Reid signs new contract with Fever

September 5, 2018 CMC The Big Scores No comments

PERTH, Australia (CMC) – Sunshine Girls star Jhaniele Fowler-Reid is set to become a familiar face in Australia’s Suncorp Championship after committing her future to West Coast Fever for the next three years.

The club announced that the 29-year-old Fowler-Reid, along with captain Courtney Bruce and Jess Anstiss, had all signed three-year contracts following the just-concluded season.

 Fowler-Reid was named the league’s Player-of-the-Year after netting 783 goals in her maiden season in the Australian league, following her move from New Zealand’s ANZ Premiership.

Head coach Stacey Marinkovich said the players’ commitment to Fever were important building blocks to the club’s success.

“Jess and Jhaniele are all world-class athletes, they’re all international representatives, and they are all integral parts of our future,” Marinkovich said.

“We are steadfast in our approach to list management, so I am certainly glad they have each shown a significant commitment to West Coast Fever.”

She added: “What these athletes bring to the club, not just on the court, but also off the court, in terms of leadership, is second to none, and they will each play big roles in the future of Fever.”

Fowler-Reid exceeded expectations during the recent season, setting records of the most goals by an individual in a single game when she scored 66 against Adelaide Thunderbirds on two occasions.

Her season tally was also the most in a regular season by any player.

However, Fowler-Reid missed out on the ultimate prize when Fever went down to Sunshine Coast Lightning 62-59 in the grand finale at Perth Arena one week ago.

She scored 53 goals from 55 attempts but Fever squandered a 29-26 half-time lead to suffer a disappointing defeat.
