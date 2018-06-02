Fourth murder charge for Forbes

New Story

Police have charged Swetes villager Delano Forbes with the March 7 murder of Morison “Chung” Thomas of Matthews Village, All Saints.

Lawmen had reported that the body of the former employee of the General Post Office, was discovered by his daughter at his home. He was 62 years old.

Forbes, who at the time had been charged with the murders of three men, had escaped the custody of five police officers on February 12, after he was reportedly taken from Her Majesty’s Prison to Swetes as part of

an evidence gathering mission.

The police subsequently found the 23-year-old accused hiding in the pump house at Follies shortly after 9 p.m. on March 9, lawmen had reported.

He was taken into custody just days after a $50,000 reward was offered for any information that would have led to his recapture.

Forbes, who the police had labelled a serial killer, is now in prison awaiting trial for the three other murders he allegedly committed.

He is accused of killing Wilfred ‘Bongo’ Williams, Shawn Henry and Lisue Williams last year.