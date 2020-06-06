Four held for alleged murder of Bruce Greenaway

Spread the love













Four people are being held in police custody in connection with the death of Falmouth father-of-two Bruce Greenaway.

This was disclosed by Minister of Public Safety, Steadroy Benjamin, to Observer yesterday.

“I am aware that there are four persons presently being detained by the police. I am not sure whether or not the charges have in fact been laid,” he revealed.

He however said that “charges will be laid…but that, of course, is for the police to do.”

The Attorney General also sought to assure the public that police are working diligently on the matter.

“As I made it clear to all Antiguans and Barbudans – and I want to repeat myself – the police are an extremely professional institution. They investigate matters impartially and fairly, and once there is evidence upon which they can act, they will do the appropriate and correct thing,” Benjamin added.

According to sources, three Defence Force officers – two men and a woman – and one policeman are being questioned in relation to Greenaway’s death.

Greenaway’s body was found on the shoreline of Indian Creek on Easter Monday, April 13, four days after he went missing. He had been spotted in the presence of Defence Force soldiers on the last day he was seen alive, apparently after breaking curfew regulations. An autopsy revealed he had been strangled.

Greenaway was laid to rest at St John’s Public Cemetery on Thursday. Many of the assembled mourners wore T-shirts demanding justice for the 43-year-old.