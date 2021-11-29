27.8 C
Former national and Parham footballer passes

Former national and Parham FC defender, Eustace Wesley “Barba” Ferrance.

Former national and Parham defender, Eustace “Barba” Ferrance, passed early this morning following a prolonged bout of illness.

Ferrance, according to a family member, was recently discharged for the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center where he had been for a few weeks.

He returned to the St. John’s Hospice where he was housed while his family made arrangements to fly him overseas for medical attention.

Reports are that Ferrance died sometime after 1am on Monday.

NewsCo Observer extends condolences to his family and friends.

