Former MP Jonas to face trial this month

- Advertisement -

A date has been set for the trial of former St George MP Dean Jonas emanating from a dispute with a woman early last year.

The ex-Minister of Social Transformation and Gender Affairs is facing charges of resisting arrest, using threatening language, disorderly conduct, and assault and battery, stemming from an incident at his Scott’s Hill home on February 23 2023.

Attorney Wendel Alexander previously lodged a no-case submission, urging Magistrate Dane Hamilton Jnr to dismiss the case on various grounds.

Alexander argued in his written submission that Jonas had no case to answer because the proceedings were initiated without written authorisation from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), as required by the Criminal Prosecutions Service Act of 2017.

The no-case submission was dismissed and, with Jonas denying the charges, he is now set to stand trial on April 22.

The alleged incident leading to Jonas’ charges reportedly arose from a dispute between him and the mother of one of his children over child custody.

Jonas is also represented by attorney George Lake.