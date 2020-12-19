Former fast bowler Winston Benjamin believes its time for a coaching change, lobbies for former opener Desmond Haynes

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Former West Indies fast bowler, Winston Benjamin, is suggesting a total overhaul of the current coaching staff for the senior West Indies men’s team in wake of their recent dismal performance against New Zealand in their two Test series.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Benjamin lobbied for the consideration of former opening batsman Desmond Haynes, stating that his knowledge probably makes him the best candidate for the job.

“I don’t know his technical ability when it comes to the paperwork but when it comes to natural cricket, cricketing ability and cricket knowledge he is probably one of the best we have. I don’t know the reason why he wasn’t looked at because from my recollection he was interviewed and I don’t think what we’re having now or seeing now is going to get us any place,” he said.

Winston Benjamin.

The former Antiguan and Leeward Islands fast bowler, who claimed 61 wickets in 21 Tests, said players can only be blamed for so much and that all involved must take responsibility for their failures.

“We cannot continue to say that the players are not and the players are because from the head coach and the whole shebang, I am not seeing any improvement in our batting and I am not seeing any improvement in our bowling and right there alone tells me that we need to have a change,” Benjamin said.

On Sunday, West Indies lost the second Test against New Zealand by an innings and 12 runs at Wellington after going down by an innings and 134 runs in the first Test.