Former Commissioner of Police, Ms. Delano Christopher has Died

The family, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Atlee Rodney and other members of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda are mourning the death of former commissioner of police Ms. Delano Christopher.

Ms. Christopher was pronounced dead at her home in Gunthropes around 10:30 am on Sunday 11 February.

The former head of the police force was appointed as commissioner in 2005. She was the first female officer to be appointed to that rank.

Commissioner Rodney met with her family and offered condolences on behalf of the rank and file of the police force.

Further details of her passing and funeral arrangements will be provided in coming releases.

May her soul continue to rest in peace.