Forbes pleads not guilty to two murders

Spread the love













Alleged serial killer Delano Forbes has pleaded not guilty to two murder charges brought against him.

The 25-year-old accused, also dubbed ‘vampire killer’ was declared fit to plea on Monday, after the results of a psychiatric evaluation was disclosed before Justice Ann-Marie Smith in the High Court.

Two charges related to the murder of Lisue Williams and Shawn Henry were subsequently read to the accused and he pleaded not guilty.

Two other murder charges for Wilfred ‘Bongo’ Williams and Maurison Thomas have not yet been read to Forbes.

It is alleged the Swetes resident killed the four individuals and drank their blood, which caused him to earn moniker, the “Vampire Killer”.

Henry was killed some time between the 6th and the 9th of May 2017, while Williams was killed in February of that same year.

Thomas was allegedly killed on March 7th, 2018 at Matthews Village, All Saints.